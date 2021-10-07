Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC showdown against the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

San Diego State and New Mexico Stats

This year, the Aztecs average 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos surrender (26.8).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).

The Lobos have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (16.8) as the Aztecs have allowed (19.0).

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire has 298 passing yards (74.5 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 48.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 73 times for 409 yards (102.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jordan Byrd has racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) on 12 attempts with three touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.

Kobe Smith has put together a 67-yard season so far (16.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in three passes.

Brionne Penny's four grabs have netted him 55 yards (13.8 ypg).

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has thrown for 927 yards (185.4 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 66 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 41 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Bobby Cole, has carried the ball 54 times for 211 yards (42.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Aaron Dumas has rushed for 207 yards (41.4 per game) on 46 carries.

Luke Wysong's team-leading 173 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.

Emmanuel Logan-Green has totaled 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes this year.

Andrew Erickson's eight catches have yielded 100 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Arizona W 38-14 Away 9/18/2021 Utah W 33-31 Home 9/25/2021 Towson W 48-21 Home 10/9/2021 New Mexico - Home 10/15/2021 San Jose State - Away 10/23/2021 Air Force - Away 10/30/2021 Fresno State - Home

New Mexico Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Texas A&M L 34-0 Away 9/25/2021 UTEP L 20-13 Away 10/2/2021 Air Force L 38-10 Home 10/9/2021 San Diego State - Away 10/16/2021 Colorado State - Home 10/23/2021 Wyoming - Away 11/6/2021 UNLV - Home

