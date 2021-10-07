    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC showdown against the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego State and New Mexico Stats

    • This year, the Aztecs average 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos surrender (26.8).
    • The Aztecs have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).
    • The Lobos have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (16.8) as the Aztecs have allowed (19.0).
    • This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Jordon Brookshire has 298 passing yards (74.5 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 48.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 73 times for 409 yards (102.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordan Byrd has racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) on 12 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kobe Smith has put together a 67-yard season so far (16.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in three passes.
    • Brionne Penny's four grabs have netted him 55 yards (13.8 ypg).

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Terry Wilson has thrown for 927 yards (185.4 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 66 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 41 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Bobby Cole, has carried the ball 54 times for 211 yards (42.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Aaron Dumas has rushed for 207 yards (41.4 per game) on 46 carries.
    • Luke Wysong's team-leading 173 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.
    • Emmanuel Logan-Green has totaled 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes this year.
    • Andrew Erickson's eight catches have yielded 100 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    San Diego State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Arizona

    W 38-14

    Away

    9/18/2021

    Utah

    W 33-31

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Towson

    W 48-21

    Home

    10/9/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    10/15/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    New Mexico Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 34-0

    Away

    9/25/2021

    UTEP

    L 20-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Air Force

    L 38-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    New Mexico at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

