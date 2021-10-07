The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (4-0, 0-0 MWC) host a MWC showdown against the New Mexico Lobos (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Diego State and New Mexico Stats
- This year, the Aztecs average 10.0 more points per game (36.8) than the Lobos surrender (26.8).
- The Aztecs have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).
- The Lobos have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (16.8) as the Aztecs have allowed (19.0).
- This year the Lobos have turned the ball over seven times, while the Aztecs have forced 7 turnovers.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jordon Brookshire has 298 passing yards (74.5 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 48.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 73 times for 409 yards (102.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jordan Byrd has racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) on 12 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions with one touchdown.
- Kobe Smith has put together a 67-yard season so far (16.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in three passes.
- Brionne Penny's four grabs have netted him 55 yards (13.8 ypg).
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson has thrown for 927 yards (185.4 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 66 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 41 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Bobby Cole, has carried the ball 54 times for 211 yards (42.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Aaron Dumas has rushed for 207 yards (41.4 per game) on 46 carries.
- Luke Wysong's team-leading 173 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green has totaled 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes this year.
- Andrew Erickson's eight catches have yielded 100 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
San Diego State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Arizona
W 38-14
Away
9/18/2021
Utah
W 33-31
Home
9/25/2021
Towson
W 48-21
Home
10/9/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
10/15/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Air Force
-
Away
10/30/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
New Mexico Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Texas A&M
L 34-0
Away
9/25/2021
UTEP
L 20-13
Away
10/2/2021
Air Force
L 38-10
Home
10/9/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
10/16/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Wyoming
-
Away
11/6/2021
UNLV
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
New Mexico at San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)