How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Connor Cook (20) reacts to a play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) square off versus the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kyle Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas A&M and New Mexico Stats

This year, the Aggies rack up 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Lobos have averaged 22.0 more points this year (30.5) than the Aggies have allowed (8.5).

This year the Lobos have one turnover, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Haynes King has thrown for 292 yards (292.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on five carries.

Devon Achane's team-high 124 rushing yards (124.0 per game) have come on 12 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Isaiah Spiller has taken 17 carries for 113 yards (113.0 per game), while also catching two passes for 24 yards (24.0 per game).

Ainias Smith's team-high 100 receiving yards (100.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with two touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has caught four passes for 91 yards (91.0 yards per game) this year.

Chase Lane has hauled in three grabs for 41 yards (41.0 ypg) this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has thrown for 174 yards (174.0 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 76.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.

Keyonta Lanier's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions with one touchdown.

Luke Wysong has put together a 48-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.

Kyle Jarvis' two catches have netted him 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Kent State W 41-10 Home 9/11/2021 Colorado W 10-7 Away 9/18/2021 New Mexico - Home 9/25/2021 Arkansas - Away 10/2/2021 Mississippi State - Home 10/9/2021 Alabama - Home

New Mexico Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Houston Baptist W 27-17 Home 9/11/2021 New Mexico State W 34-25 Home 9/18/2021 Texas A&M - Away 9/25/2021 UTEP - Away 10/2/2021 Air Force - Home 10/9/2021 San Diego State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.