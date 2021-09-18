How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) square off versus the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kyle Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Kyle Field
Texas A&M and New Mexico Stats
- This year, the Aggies rack up 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The Lobos have averaged 22.0 more points this year (30.5) than the Aggies have allowed (8.5).
- This year the Lobos have one turnover, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Haynes King has thrown for 292 yards (292.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on five carries.
- Devon Achane's team-high 124 rushing yards (124.0 per game) have come on 12 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Isaiah Spiller has taken 17 carries for 113 yards (113.0 per game), while also catching two passes for 24 yards (24.0 per game).
- Ainias Smith's team-high 100 receiving yards (100.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with two touchdowns.
- Caleb Chapman has caught four passes for 91 yards (91.0 yards per game) this year.
- Chase Lane has hauled in three grabs for 41 yards (41.0 ypg) this season.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson has thrown for 174 yards (174.0 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 76.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.
- Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.
- Keyonta Lanier's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions with one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong has put together a 48-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.
- Kyle Jarvis' two catches have netted him 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Texas A&M Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Kent State
W 41-10
Home
9/11/2021
Colorado
W 10-7
Away
9/18/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
9/25/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
10/2/2021
Mississippi State
-
Home
10/9/2021
Alabama
-
Home
New Mexico Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
Houston Baptist
W 27-17
Home
9/11/2021
New Mexico State
W 34-25
Home
9/18/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
9/25/2021
UTEP
-
Away
10/2/2021
Air Force
-
Home
10/9/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
18
2021
New Mexico at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
