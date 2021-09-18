September 18, 2021
How to Watch New Mexico Lobos vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Connor Cook (20) reacts to a play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) square off versus the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kyle Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Texas A&M and New Mexico Stats

  • This year, the Aggies rack up 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • The Lobos have averaged 22.0 more points this year (30.5) than the Aggies have allowed (8.5).
  • This year the Lobos have one turnover, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Haynes King has thrown for 292 yards (292.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on five carries.
  • Devon Achane's team-high 124 rushing yards (124.0 per game) have come on 12 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Isaiah Spiller has taken 17 carries for 113 yards (113.0 per game), while also catching two passes for 24 yards (24.0 per game).
  • Ainias Smith's team-high 100 receiving yards (100.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Caleb Chapman has caught four passes for 91 yards (91.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Chase Lane has hauled in three grabs for 41 yards (41.0 ypg) this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Terry Wilson has thrown for 174 yards (174.0 ypg) to lead New Mexico, completing 76.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.
  • Aaron Dumas has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.
  • Keyonta Lanier's 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions with one touchdown.
  • Luke Wysong has put together a 48-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.
  • Kyle Jarvis' two catches have netted him 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Kent State

W 41-10

Home

9/11/2021

Colorado

W 10-7

Away

9/18/2021

New Mexico

-

Home

9/25/2021

Arkansas

-

Away

10/2/2021

Mississippi State

-

Home

10/9/2021

Alabama

-

Home

New Mexico Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Houston Baptist

W 27-17

Home

9/11/2021

New Mexico State

W 34-25

Home

9/18/2021

Texas A&M

-

Away

9/25/2021

UTEP

-

Away

10/2/2021

Air Force

-

Home

10/9/2021

San Diego State

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

New Mexico at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
