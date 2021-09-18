How to Watch New Mexico at Texas A&M

Texas A&M will look to stay unbeaten in its last game before the Aggies start SEC play.

Texas A&M barely slipped by a game Colorado team on Saturday, winning 10-7. The Aggies lost their starting quarterback Haynes King to a leg injury during the game, and they aren't sure when he will be back. His backup Zach Calzada was able to lead a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter but struggled for most of the game.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Texas A&M:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the New Mexico at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies, though, are fortunate that they have New Mexico next up on their schedule. The Lobos should give Texas A&M a chance to right the ship on offense, especially if King is out.

New Mexico comes in looking for a huge upset after slipping by in-state rival New Mexico State last Saturday. The win gave the Lobos a 2-0 start, but heading to College Station will not be easy. It may be a lesser game for the Aggies, but that stadium will still be rocking.

The Lobos will have to play at the top of their game if they want to keep the score close. Maybe they can take advantage of an Aggie team that could be playing with their second-string quarterback, but Texas A&M is a far superior team and it will be tough for the Lobos to hang around.

Regional restrictions may apply.