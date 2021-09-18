How to Watch New Mexico at Texas A&M

September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M will look to stay unbeaten in its last game before the Aggies start SEC play.
Author:

Texas A&M barely slipped by a game Colorado team on Saturday, winning 10-7. The Aggies lost their starting quarterback Haynes King to a leg injury during the game, and they aren't sure when he will be back. His backup Zach Calzada was able to lead a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter but struggled for most of the game.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Texas A&M:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the New Mexico at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies, though, are fortunate that they have New Mexico next up on their schedule. The Lobos should give Texas A&M a chance to right the ship on offense, especially if King is out. 

New Mexico comes in looking for a huge upset after slipping by in-state rival New Mexico State last Saturday. The win gave the Lobos a 2-0 start, but heading to College Station will not be easy. It may be a lesser game for the Aggies, but that stadium will still be rocking.

The Lobos will have to play at the top of their game if they want to keep the score close. Maybe they can take advantage of an Aggie team that could be playing with their second-string quarterback, but Texas A&M is a far superior team and it will be tough for the Lobos to hang around. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Army Black Knights running back Braheam Murphy (8) and Army Black Knights linebacker Brian Burton (47) celebrates a season-opening victory against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Connecticut at Army

Soccer Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Hampton at Howard

Texas A&M
NCAA Football

How to Watch New Mexico at Texas A&M

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Michigan

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Nebraska at Oklahoma

Pitt Panthers
NCAA Football

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Maine
NCAA Football

How to Watch Merrimack at Maine

Dec 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper (17) throws in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Albany (N.Y.) at Syracuse

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy