New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) host the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Nevada and New Mexico State Stats

The Wolf Pack average just 1.9 fewer points per game (32.3) than the Aggies allow (34.2).

This year, the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, nine fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

The Aggies' average points scored this year (22.2) and the Wolf Pack's average points allowed (24.0) are within 1.8 points.

The Aggies have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has 1,218 passing yards (304.5 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 37 times for 279 yards (69.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 69 yards (17.3 per game).

This season Devonte Lee has collected 117 yards (29.3 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 304 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Cole Turner has racked up 202 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.

Tory Horton's nine grabs have netted him 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson has 1,021 passing yards (170.2 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 55 times for 233 yards (38.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 103 yards (17.2 per game).

This season O'Maury Samuels has rushed for 206 yards (34.3 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Jared Wyatt's 308 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and one touchdown.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has put together a 304-yard season so far (50.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.

Thomaz Whitford's 12 grabs are good enough for 144 yards (24.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nevada Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Idaho State W 49-10 Home 9/18/2021 Kansas State L 38-17 Away 10/2/2021 Boise State W 41-31 Away 10/9/2021 New Mexico State - Home 10/16/2021 Hawaii - Home 10/23/2021 Fresno State - Away 10/29/2021 UNLV - Home

New Mexico State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 South Carolina State W 43-35 Home 9/25/2021 Hawaii L 41-21 Home 10/2/2021 San Jose State L 37-31 Away 10/9/2021 Nevada - Away 10/24/2021 Hawaii - Away 11/6/2021 Utah State - Home 11/13/2021 Alabama - Away

