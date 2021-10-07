New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-1) host the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5) at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nevada and New Mexico State Stats

    • The Wolf Pack average just 1.9 fewer points per game (32.3) than the Aggies allow (34.2).
    • This year, the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, nine fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
    • The Aggies' average points scored this year (22.2) and the Wolf Pack's average points allowed (24.0) are within 1.8 points.
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has 1,218 passing yards (304.5 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 37 times for 279 yards (69.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 69 yards (17.3 per game).
    • This season Devonte Lee has collected 117 yards (29.3 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' 304 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Cole Turner has racked up 202 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes this year.
    • Tory Horton's nine grabs have netted him 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jonah Johnson has 1,021 passing yards (170.2 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 57.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Juwuan Price, has carried the ball 55 times for 233 yards (38.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 103 yards (17.2 per game).
    • This season O'Maury Samuels has rushed for 206 yards (34.3 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jared Wyatt's 308 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has put together a 304-yard season so far (50.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes.
    • Thomaz Whitford's 12 grabs are good enough for 144 yards (24.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Nevada Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Idaho State

    W 49-10

    Home

    9/18/2021

    Kansas State

    L 38-17

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Boise State

    W 41-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    New Mexico State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    South Carolina State

    W 43-35

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Hawaii

    L 41-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    San Jose State

    L 37-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    New Mexico State at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

