October 2, 2021
How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) hangs on to the ball for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock (27)in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-4) visit the San Jose State Spartans (2-2) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico State

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose State and New Mexico State Stats

  • The Spartans put up 18.0 points per game, 15.6 fewer than the Aggies allow per matchup (33.6).
  • This year, the Spartans have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (10).
  • The Aggies' average points scored this season (20.4) and the Spartans' average points allowed (20.0) are within 0.4 points.
  • This year the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Spartans' takeaways (2).

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Nick Starkel has thrown for 992 yards (248.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 42 times for 243 yards (60.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Kairee Robinson has rushed for 83 yards (20.8 per game) on 31 carries, while also catching 10 passes for 100 yards (25.0 per game).
  • Isaiah Hamilton's 195 receiving yards (48.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Derrick Deese, Jr. has recorded 152 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in eight passes this year.
  • Charles Ross has hauled in 10 catches for 151 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Jonah Johnson has thrown for 721 yards (144.2 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 54% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • Juwuan Price has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 228 yards (45.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 102 yards (20.4 per game).
  • This season O'Maury Samuels has rushed for 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.
  • Jared Wyatt's 256 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has racked up 214 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
  • Thomaz Whitford's nine grabs this season have resulted in 129 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Jose State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

USC

L 30-7

Away

9/19/2021

Hawaii

W 17-13

Away

9/25/2021

Western Michigan

L 23-3

Away

10/2/2021

New Mexico State

-

Home

10/9/2021

Colorado State

-

Away

10/15/2021

San Diego State

-

Home

10/21/2021

UNLV

-

Away

New Mexico State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

New Mexico

L 34-25

Away

9/18/2021

South Carolina State

W 43-35

Home

9/25/2021

Hawaii

L 41-21

Home

10/2/2021

San Jose State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Nevada

-

Away

10/24/2021

Hawaii

-

Away

11/6/2021

Utah State

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

New Mexico State at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
