Nevada hosts New Mexico State in just the second game at Mackay Stadium this season for the Wolf Pack.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong looks to continue his strong start to the season as the Wolf Pack (3–1) host New Mexico State.

How to Watch: New Mexico State vs. Nevada

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

So far this season, Strong has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,218 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His 304.5 passing yards per game currently ranks ninth in the nation.

Strong's top receiver is senior Romeo Doubs. Doubs, who was a 1,000-yard receiver last season, leads the Wolf Pack with 22 catches, 304 yards and four touchdowns this year.

Nevada pairs Strong's passing skills with a powerful running game. Last week, senior running back Toa Taua ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the team's 41–31 win against Boise State last week.

Saturday's game will mark the 16th meeting between Nevada and New Mexico State, with the Wolf Pack holding a 13–2 record including three straight wins in the series. The last matchup was in 2011, a 48–34 Nevada win.

