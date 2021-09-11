How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico

The Lobos look to move to 2-0 on the season as they host the Aggies in an in-state rivalry matchup.

Bragging rights are up for grabs in the state of New Mexico as the Lobos and Aggies clash Saturday night.

New Mexico has not won more than three games in a season since 2016, but the Lobos comes into the game 1-0 after beating Houston Baptist 27-17.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The Lobos will look to grab their second win of the season before they head to Texas A&M to play one of the best teams in the country next week.

The Aggies are 0-2 in their two games so far. They have scored just 13 points total in those games, a 38-3 loss to UTEP and a 28-10 loss to San Diego State.

Against the Aztecs, quarterback Jonah Johnson completed 34 of 56 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions.

The Aggies posted a 7-6 record in 2017, including a bowl win against Utah State, but they have gone downhill since then. The Aggies went 3-9 in 2018, 2-10 in 2019 and did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

