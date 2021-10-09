    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico at San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Undefeated in non-conference play, San Diego State plays its first Mountain West game of 2021 when it takes on New Mexico.
    No. 25 San Diego State (4-0, 0-0) had some strong wins in non-conference play. Now, it turns its attention to conference play, hosting New Mexico (2-3, 0-1) on Saturday night.

    How to Watch: New Mexico at San Diego State

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream New Mexico at San Diego State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aztecs have already defeated a pair of Pac-12 schools, winning 38-14 on the road against Arizona and 33-31 in triple overtime against Utah.

    SDSU is averaging 36.8 points per game, the 23rd-best mark in the FBS, averaging the eighth-most rushing yards per game.

    On the other side of the ball, the Aztecs allow just 46.0 rushing yards per game, the second-best number in the FBS. The passing defense hasn't fared as well, but the stellar run defense has done enough to stop opposing teams early and allow the Aztecs to build leads.

    New Mexico opened conference play last week with a 38-10 loss to Air Force. The Falcons were able to build a lead early and rely on the run game, with the team attempting just two passes. New Mexico's struggle to stop the run in that game is a big part of the team's low ranking in rushing yards allowed per game, as the Lobos rank 70th in that stat.

    Offensively, New Mexico has been held to 13 points or fewer in three consecutive games, including a 34-0 loss to Texas A&M. The team is 124th in the FBS in scoring offense.

    The Aztecs have won seven consecutive games against the Lobos.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    New Mexico at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
