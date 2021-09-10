How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Duke

September 10, 2021
How to Watch North Carolina A&T Aggies at Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke looks to avoid its second straight upset against an in-state foe when they host North Carolina A&T on Friday night.
The Duke Blue Devils were not picked to be a top-tier football team this year, but their season-opening loss to Charlotte was still a huge upset. It was Charlotte's first-ever win over a Power 5 school. 

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Aggies at Blue Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke looked to have won the game when it scored with 1:44 left, but the Blue Devils allowed the 49ers to come right back down and score just over a minute later to retake the lead. The Blue Devils moved the ball down to the Charlotte 49 only to commit a penalty that effectively ended the game.

The Blue Devils will look to bounce back when they host FCS opponent North Carolina A&T on Friday night. The Aggies lost their first game to Furman 29-18. It was their first game since 2019, as their 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19. 

The Aggies went 9-3 in 2019 but struggled in their first game back on the field in over a year. It doesn't get any easier when they head to Duke for their Week 2 game with the Blue Devils.

North Carolina A&T has been a good FCS team, but Duke still shouldn't have much trouble with them Friday night. The Blue Devils will look to use this game to get back in the win column and to work out the lingering kinks they had from the first game. 

These two teams played in 2019 with the Blue Devils winning 45-13. Look for much of the same in this game as the Aggies are just too overmatched to really compete. This would be a huge upset if North Carolina A&T even stayed close.

