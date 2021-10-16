    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Looking to rebound from its last-second loss to Clemson two weeks ago, Boston College returns home to face No. 22 North Carolina State.
    Author:

    Two weeks ago, Boston College was on the verge of one of the biggest upsets in program history. Driving down the field with a chance to take the lead in the final seconds, a botched snap halted all momentum in what ended up being a 19-13 loss to Clemson—the Eagles' first loss of the year.

    How to Watch: North Carolina State vs. Boston College

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Boston College Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After an extra week off to digest the loss, BC returns to the field to host No. 22 North Carolina State. The Wolfpack are also coming off a bye after beating Louisiana Tech 34-27 two weeks ago. 

    Both teams enter this game at 4-1. Boston College has been able to stay competitive despite losing starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec earlier in the season, while NC State has rolled off four straight wins after falling to Mississippi State to open the season.

    NC State's lone ACC game so far this year was a 27-21 win over Clemson, in which the Wolfpack took the Tigers to overtime. A win for North Carolina State would help the team keep pace with in-state rival No. 16 Wake Forest, which is already 4-0 in conference and 6-0 overall. The two North Carolina schools are the only remaining ACC Atlantic teams unbeaten in conference play.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Boston College picking up a 45-24 win in Chestnut Hill. It was the Eagles' 10th of the series, while North Carolina State has seven. 

    You can catch this game Saturday on ACC Network. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_16556085
