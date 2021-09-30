Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs between Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for North Carolina vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -20 72.5

North Carolina and Duke Stats

This year, the Tar Heels average 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils allow (26.0).

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (7) this season.

The Blue Devils have put an average of 38.8 points per game on the board this season, 9.3 more than the 29.5 the Tar Heels have surrendered.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (5) this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,173 passing yards (293.3 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 259 yards (64.8 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 62 times for 370 yards (92.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Josh Downs' team-leading 452 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with five touchdowns.

Emery Simmons has caught nine passes for 229 yards (57.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Antoine Green's eight receptions have netted him 198 yards (49.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has 1,140 passing yards (285.0 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 72.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 158 rushing yards (39.5 ypg) on 42 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 522 yards (130.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 11 passes for 168 yards (42.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Waters has racked up 25 carries for 167 yards (41.8 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's team-leading 392 receiving yards (98.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions.

Jalon Calhoun has put together a 222-yard season so far (55.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.

