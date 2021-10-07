    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs for a touchdown as Duke Blue Devils defensive end Caleb Oppan (97) and cornerback Leonard Johnson (33) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Florida State

    Betting Information for North Carolina vs. Florida State

    North Carolina vs Florida State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -17.5

    64.5

    North Carolina and Florida State Stats

    • The Tar Heels put up 37.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Seminoles allow per contest (31.4).
    • The Tar Heels have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Tar Heels have allowed 25.0 points per game this year, the same amount as the Seminoles have scored.
    • The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (7).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,494 passing yards (298.8 ypg), completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 288 yards (57.6 ypg) on 68 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Ty Chandler's team-high 423 rushing yards (84.6 per game) have come on 74 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added five catches for 123 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 620 receiving yards (124.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Emery Simmons has collected 236 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes this year.
    • Antoine Green's nine catches have netted him 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • McKenzie Milton has thrown for 548 yards (109.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 504 yards (100.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Treshaun Ward has collected 285 yards (57.0 per game) on 37 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 11 passes for 89 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ontaria Wilson's 133 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.
    • Andrew Parchment has totaled 127 receiving yards (25.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Camren McDonald's 13 receptions have turned into 124 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Florida State at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
