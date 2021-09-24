North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
North Carolina and Georgia Tech Stats
- The Tar Heels put up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow (17.7).
- The Tar Heels have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have five takeaways .
- The Yellow Jackets' average points scored this year (24.7) and the Tar Heels' points allowed (24.3) are within 0.4 points of each other.
- The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have five takeaways .
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 867 passing yards (289.0 ypg) on 52-of-82 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 251 rushing yards (83.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Ty Chandler's team-high 322 rushing yards (107.3 per game) have come on 45 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- Josh Downs' 399 receiving yards (133.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Antoine Green has put together a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in six passes.
- Emery Simmons has hauled in six receptions for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Yates has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 32 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 40 times for 185 yards (61.7 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 78 receiving yards (26.0 per game) on seven catches.
- This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 127 yards (42.3 per game) on 30 carries.
- Kyric McGowan's 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Malachi Carter has collected 179 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes this year.
North Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/3/2021
Virginia Tech
L 17-10
Away
9/11/2021
Georgia State
W 59-17
Home
9/18/2021
Virginia
W 59-39
Home
9/25/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
10/2/2021
Duke
-
Home
10/9/2021
Florida State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Miami (FL)
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Northern Illinois
L 22-21
Home
9/11/2021
Kennesaw State
W 45-17
Home
9/18/2021
Clemson
L 14-8
Away
9/25/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
10/2/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
10/9/2021
Duke
-
Away
10/23/2021
Virginia
-
Away
