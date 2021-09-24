North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

North Carolina and Georgia Tech Stats

  • The Tar Heels put up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow (17.7).
  • The Tar Heels have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have five takeaways .
  • The Yellow Jackets' average points scored this year (24.7) and the Tar Heels' points allowed (24.3) are within 0.4 points of each other.
  • The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have five takeaways .

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 867 passing yards (289.0 ypg) on 52-of-82 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 251 rushing yards (83.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Ty Chandler's team-high 322 rushing yards (107.3 per game) have come on 45 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
  • Josh Downs' 399 receiving yards (133.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Antoine Green has put together a 148-yard season so far (49.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in six passes.
  • Emery Simmons has hauled in six receptions for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Yates has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 32 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 40 times for 185 yards (61.7 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 78 receiving yards (26.0 per game) on seven catches.
  • This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 127 yards (42.3 per game) on 30 carries.
  • Kyric McGowan's 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Malachi Carter has collected 179 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes this year.

North Carolina Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

Virginia Tech

L 17-10

Away

9/11/2021

Georgia State

W 59-17

Home

9/18/2021

Virginia

W 59-39

Home

9/25/2021

Georgia Tech

-

Away

10/2/2021

Duke

-

Home

10/9/2021

Florida State

-

Home

10/16/2021

Miami (FL)

-

Home

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Northern Illinois

L 22-21

Home

9/11/2021

Kennesaw State

W 45-17

Home

9/18/2021

Clemson

L 14-8

Away

9/25/2021

North Carolina

-

Home

10/2/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Home

10/9/2021

Duke

-

Away

10/23/2021

Virginia

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

