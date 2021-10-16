    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Cam'Ron Harris (23) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium, in a clash of ACC foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami

    Betting Information for North Carolina vs. Miami

    North Carolina vs Miami Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -7.5

    63

    North Carolina and Miami Stats

    • The Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Hurricanes surrender (27.0).
    • This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (4).
    • The Hurricanes, on average, score 3.7 more points (30.4) than the Tar Heels allow (26.7).
    • The Hurricanes have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have seven takeaways .

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,697 passing yards (282.8 ypg), completing 60.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 396 yards (66.0 ypg) on 79 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Ty Chandler's team-high 484 rushing yards (80.7 per game) have come on 88 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added five catches for 123 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 741 receiving yards (123.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 49 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Emery Simmons has put up a 243-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes.
    • Antoine Green's 10 catches have netted him 212 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • D'Eriq King leads Miami with 767 passing yards (153.4 ypg) on 81-of-122 passing with three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 96 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 40 carries.
    • Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 383 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Charleston Rambo's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Xavier Restrepo has put together a 200-yard season so far (40.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.
    • Mike Harley's 22 receptions this season have resulted in 193 yards (38.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Miami at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
