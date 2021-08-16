How to Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels Online

North Carolina is looking to push Clemson in the ACC as they enter the 2021-22 season. Will they be able to do enough to loosen the Tigers stranglehold on the conference?

Mack Brown enters his third season back at North Carolina with a potential top ten team. They are currently ranked ninth in the initial Coaches Poll, but the Tar Heels need to prove that they are worthy of that ranking when they hit the field.

The Tar Heels get a couple of breaks in their schedule this year. First, they don't have to play Clemson in the regular season. Second, they play six straight home games after their opener at Virginia Tech. Playing six straight is almost unheard of and gives North Carolina a huge opportunity to get off to a hot start. The trip to Blacksburg to start the season will be tough, but if they can get by that game, they have a great shot to be 7-0 to start the season.

A road game awaits at Notre Dame after the homestand, but the Tar Heels could be riding high with lots of confidence and a possible top-five ranking when they had to South Bend. The Notre Dame game will be a resume builder but not a must-win for the Tar Heels in respect to the ACC, but win that game and everyone will be talking.

Sam Howell is back under center for the Tar Heels and is one of the best NFL prospects at the quarterback position coming into this year. Last season he threw for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns while only throwing seven interceptions. If Howell can improve on those numbers the Tar Heels are going to be one of the best offenses in the ACC, if not the country.

Everyone is going to be talking about Clemson in the ACC, as they should, but don't sleep on the Tar Heels. They have the schedule to make a run at the ACC Championship game with a chance to upset Clemson and maybe make the playoff. If you are looking for a sleeper playoff team, look no further than North Carolina.

