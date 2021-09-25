How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech

September 25, 2021
How to Watch North Carolina Tarheels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 21 ranked Tar Heels will travel to Atlanta to play conference division rival Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The top of the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division travels to the state of Georgia to face the bottom of the division in the conference. The Tar Heels, who are 1-1 in the conference, rank No. 2. The Yellow Jackets sit at No. 7 after an 0-1 start.

How to Watch North Carolina Tarheels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Online:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

You can live stream North Carolina Tarheels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Carolina enters this matchup on the back of two dominant wins where it scored 59 in both games against Virginia and Georgia State. The Tar Heels did drop a game to Virginia Tech. Their only conference loss thus far.

Georgia Tech lost its only conference game through three weeks to the No. 6 ranked Clemson Tigers, which is respectable. However, the Yellow Jackets also lost their season opener to Northern Illinois. Their sole win comes against Kennesaw State.

Both of these teams enter with pretty balanced offenses in terms of run or pass-heavy, the Tar Heels just do it at a higher percentage. The Tar Heels average 307 passing yards per game compared to the Yellow Jackets 205. North Carolina has also out-rushed Tech, averaging 246.3 per game to the Yellow Jackets' 174.7.

This will be a battle of quarterbacks. Sam Howell, who is a projected first-round NFL prospect, has 867 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. His counterpart on the Yellow Jackets, Jordan Yates, has 592 yards and five touchdowns.

North Carolina is still ranked inside the Top 25 at No. 21, so this is a big matchup for the Yellow Jackets. The Tar Heels are looking to prove themselves still after a disastrous start to the season and climb the ranks back into the Top 10.

