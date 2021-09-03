September 3, 2021
How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Star quarterback Sam Howell and North Carolina face off against conference foe Virginia Tech in the season opener for both squads.
Author:

The North Carolina football team enters the season with a Heisman hopeful in junior quarterback Sam Howell and conference championship aspirations, but the No. 10 Tar Heels will have their mettle tested early as they open their season against ACC foe Virginia Tech.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Carolina made its first Orange Bowl appearance last season and returns all but one starter from its 41-27 loss to Texas A&M in that game. The Tar Heels will have to make up for the departures of four NFL draft picks: running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter and wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome.

Virginia Tech enters its season opener without 2020 starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, who transferred to Tennessee. Redshirt junior quarterback Braxton Burmeister will start for the Hokies against North Carolina.

Both of these teams will look to compete for the ACC title. But while Virginia Tech is a traditional football powerhouse, North Carolina enters the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

Regional restrictions may apply.

