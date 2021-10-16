North Dakota State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch North Dakota State Bison vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; North Dakota State Bisons quarterback Trey Lance is displayed on the video board after being selected as the third pick by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois State Redbirds (2-3, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC battle against the North Dakota State Bison (5-0, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. North Dakota State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Stadium: Hancock Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois State and North Dakota State Stats

    • This year, the Redbirds rack up 14.8 more points per game (23.4) than the Bison surrender (8.6).
    • This year, the Redbirds have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Bison's takeaways (0).
    • The Bison have averaged 8.4 more points scored this year (35.4) than the Redbirds have allowed (27.0).
    • The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Redbirds have two takeaways .

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Jackson Waring has 521 passing yards (104.2 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Cole Mueller's team-high 373 rushing yards (74.6 per game) have come on 57 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Pha'Leak Brown has rushed for 136 yards (27.2 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Austin Nagel's team-leading 246 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jabari Khepera has recorded 111 receiving yards (22.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.
    • Kacper Rutkiewicz's six receptions have netted him 109 yards (21.8 ypg).

    North Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Quincy Patterson II has thrown for 612 yards (122.4 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 266 yards (53.2 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Dominic Gonnella has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 287 yards (57.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Christian Watson's 361 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Noah Gindorff has put up a 69-yard season so far (13.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes.
    • Hunter Luepke's four grabs have yielded 68 yards (13.6 ypg).

    Illinois State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 31-24

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Southern Illinois

    L 35-17

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Missouri State

    L 41-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    North Dakota State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Towson

    W 35-7

    Away

    10/2/2021

    North Dakota

    W 16-10

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 34-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    North Dakota State at Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

