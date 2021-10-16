North Dakota State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; North Dakota State Bisons quarterback Trey Lance is displayed on the video board after being selected as the third pick by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (2-3, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC battle against the North Dakota State Bison (5-0, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. North Dakota State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stadium: Hancock Stadium

Illinois State and North Dakota State Stats

This year, the Redbirds rack up 14.8 more points per game (23.4) than the Bison surrender (8.6).

This year, the Redbirds have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Bison's takeaways (0).

The Bison have averaged 8.4 more points scored this year (35.4) than the Redbirds have allowed (27.0).

The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Redbirds have two takeaways .

Illinois State Players to Watch

Jackson Waring has 521 passing yards (104.2 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Cole Mueller's team-high 373 rushing yards (74.6 per game) have come on 57 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Pha'Leak Brown has rushed for 136 yards (27.2 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Austin Nagel's team-leading 246 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has recorded 111 receiving yards (22.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's six receptions have netted him 109 yards (21.8 ypg).

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Quincy Patterson II has thrown for 612 yards (122.4 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 266 yards (53.2 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Gonnella has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 287 yards (57.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Christian Watson's 361 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with three touchdowns.

Noah Gindorff has put up a 69-yard season so far (13.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes.

Hunter Luepke's four grabs have yielded 68 yards (13.6 ypg).

Illinois State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Eastern Illinois W 31-24 Away 9/25/2021 Southern Illinois L 35-17 Away 10/2/2021 Missouri State L 41-20 Home 10/16/2021 North Dakota State - Home 10/23/2021 South Dakota - Away 10/30/2021 Western Illinois - Away 11/6/2021 Northern Iowa - Home

North Dakota State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Towson W 35-7 Away 10/2/2021 North Dakota W 16-10 Away 10/9/2021 Northern Iowa W 34-20 Home 10/16/2021 Illinois State - Away 10/23/2021 Missouri State - Home 10/30/2021 Indiana State - Home 11/6/2021 South Dakota State - Away

