North Dakota State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch North Dakota State Bison vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (2-3, 0-0 MVFC) host a MVFC battle against the North Dakota State Bison (5-0, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Illinois State vs. North Dakota State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Stadium: Hancock Stadium
- Stadium: Hancock Stadium
Illinois State and North Dakota State Stats
- This year, the Redbirds rack up 14.8 more points per game (23.4) than the Bison surrender (8.6).
- This year, the Redbirds have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Bison's takeaways (0).
- The Bison have averaged 8.4 more points scored this year (35.4) than the Redbirds have allowed (27.0).
- The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Redbirds have two takeaways .
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Jackson Waring has 521 passing yards (104.2 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Cole Mueller's team-high 373 rushing yards (74.6 per game) have come on 57 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Pha'Leak Brown has rushed for 136 yards (27.2 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
- Austin Nagel's team-leading 246 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.
- Jabari Khepera has recorded 111 receiving yards (22.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.
- Kacper Rutkiewicz's six receptions have netted him 109 yards (21.8 ypg).
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Quincy Patterson II has thrown for 612 yards (122.4 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 266 yards (53.2 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Dominic Gonnella has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 287 yards (57.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Christian Watson's 361 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Noah Gindorff has put up a 69-yard season so far (13.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in six passes.
- Hunter Luepke's four grabs have yielded 68 yards (13.6 ypg).
Illinois State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 31-24
Away
9/25/2021
Southern Illinois
L 35-17
Away
10/2/2021
Missouri State
L 41-20
Home
10/16/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
10/23/2021
South Dakota
-
Away
10/30/2021
Western Illinois
-
Away
11/6/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Home
North Dakota State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Towson
W 35-7
Away
10/2/2021
North Dakota
W 16-10
Away
10/9/2021
Northern Iowa
W 34-20
Home
10/16/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
10/30/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
11/6/2021
South Dakota State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
