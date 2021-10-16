How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

North Dakota State puts its undefeated record on the line when it travels to Illinois State on Saturday afternoon.

North Dakota State is coming into its game Saturday with a perfect record and has done so convincingly.

How to Watch: North Dakota State at Illinois State

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Bison have won four of their first five games by at least 14 points. They did have a six-point game against rival North Dakota but have easily won the rest of their games.

Last week they beat Northern Iowa 34-20 but were never really threatened after a close first half. The Bison have leaned heavily on their rushing attack to win games this year. They have six players with at least 18 carries and over a 100 yards on the ground. Running back Dominic Gonnella leads the way with 287 yards rushing, while quarterback Quincy Patterson has seven rushing touchdowns.

Illinois State will try to slow down North Dakota State's rushing attack on Saturday and pull off an upset. The Redbirds will need to snap their two game losing streak if they plan on beating North Dakota State. They have lost their last two games to Missouri State and Southern Illinois. In both games, Illinois State started hot and had a first-half lead but couldn't hold on in the second half.

The Redbirds will have to find a way to finish if they want to knock off the unbeaten Bison on Saturday.

