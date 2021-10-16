How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Dakota State Bison at Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Dakota State puts its undefeated record on the line when it travels to Illinois State on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    North Dakota State is coming into its game Saturday with a perfect record and has done so convincingly.

    How to Watch: North Dakota State at Illinois State

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time:  3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream North Dakota State at Illinois State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

    The Bison have won four of their first five games by at least 14 points. They did have a six-point game against rival North Dakota but have easily won the rest of their games.

    Last week they beat Northern Iowa 34-20 but were never really threatened after a close first half. The Bison have leaned heavily on their rushing attack to win games this year. They have six players with at least 18 carries and over a 100 yards on the ground. Running back Dominic Gonnella leads the way with 287 yards rushing, while quarterback Quincy Patterson has seven rushing touchdowns.

    Illinois State will try to slow down North Dakota State's rushing attack on Saturday and pull off an upset. The Redbirds will need to snap their two game losing streak if they plan on beating North Dakota State. They have lost their last two games to Missouri State and Southern Illinois. In both games, Illinois State started hot and had a first-half lead but couldn't hold on in the second half.

    The Redbirds will have to find a way to finish if they want to knock off the unbeaten Bison on Saturday. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    North Dakota State Bison at Illinois State Redbirds

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16924831
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Andy's Frozen Custard 335

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882144 (1)
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896252
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) is tackled by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Anthany Smith (0) in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Montana vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Illinois State vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; North Dakota State Bisons quarterback Trey Lance is displayed on the video board after being selected as the third pick by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    North Dakota State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16949154
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Lyon vs. AS Monaco

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_12819008
    Golf

    How to Watch SAS Championship, Second Round

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy