North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) and the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of C-USA foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium
Louisiana Tech and North Texas Stats
- The Bulldogs rack up 38.7 points per game, 9.0 more than the Mean Green give up per outing (29.7).
- This year, the Bulldogs have four turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (8).
- The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 38.7 points per game this year, 18.0 more than the 20.7 the Mean Green have put on the board per contest.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (7).
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Austin Kendall leads Louisiana Tech with 837 passing yards (279.0 ypg) on 63-of-104 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 98 rushing yards (32.7 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Marcus Williams Jr.'s team-high 185 rushing yards (61.7 per game) have come on 44 carries this year. He's also added six catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Tre Harris' 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Jerrod Means has put up a 174-yard season so far (58.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes.
- Smoke Harris has hauled in 14 grabs for 152 yards (50.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Jace Ruder has thrown for 531 yards (177.0 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 19 carries.
- DeAndre Torrey has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 397 yards (132.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Ikaika Ragsdale has piled up 76 yards (25.3 per game) on 20 carries.
- Roderic Burns' 276 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and one touchdown.
- Jyaire Shorter has racked up 107 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game), hauling in six passes this year.
- Jason Pirtle's nine receptions have netted him 83 yards (27.7 ypg).
Louisiana Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Mississippi State
L 35-34
Away
9/11/2021
SE Louisiana
W 45-42
Home
9/18/2021
SMU
L 39-37
Home
9/25/2021
North Texas
-
Home
10/2/2021
NC State
-
Away
10/16/2021
UTEP
-
Away
10/23/2021
UTSA
-
Home
North Texas Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Northwestern State
W 44-14
Home
9/11/2021
SMU
L 35-12
Away
9/18/2021
UAB
L 40-6
Home
9/25/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
10/9/2021
Missouri
-
Away
10/15/2021
Marshall
-
Home
10/23/2021
Liberty
-
Home
