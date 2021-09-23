North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Harlan Dixon (23) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) and the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of C-USA foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech and North Texas Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 38.7 points per game, 9.0 more than the Mean Green give up per outing (29.7).

This year, the Bulldogs have four turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (8).

The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 38.7 points per game this year, 18.0 more than the 20.7 the Mean Green have put on the board per contest.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (7).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Austin Kendall leads Louisiana Tech with 837 passing yards (279.0 ypg) on 63-of-104 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 98 rushing yards (32.7 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Marcus Williams Jr.'s team-high 185 rushing yards (61.7 per game) have come on 44 carries this year. He's also added six catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Tre Harris' 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has put up a 174-yard season so far (58.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 14 grabs for 152 yards (50.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

North Texas Players to Watch

Jace Ruder has thrown for 531 yards (177.0 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 19 carries.

DeAndre Torrey has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 397 yards (132.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ikaika Ragsdale has piled up 76 yards (25.3 per game) on 20 carries.

Roderic Burns' 276 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Jyaire Shorter has racked up 107 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game), hauling in six passes this year.

Jason Pirtle's nine receptions have netted him 83 yards (27.7 ypg).

Louisiana Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Mississippi State L 35-34 Away 9/11/2021 SE Louisiana W 45-42 Home 9/18/2021 SMU L 39-37 Home 9/25/2021 North Texas - Home 10/2/2021 NC State - Away 10/16/2021 UTEP - Away 10/23/2021 UTSA - Home

North Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Northwestern State W 44-14 Home 9/11/2021 SMU L 35-12 Away 9/18/2021 UAB L 40-6 Home 9/25/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 10/9/2021 Missouri - Away 10/15/2021 Marshall - Home 10/23/2021 Liberty - Home

