    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch North Texas Mean Green vs. Marshall Thundering Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; North Texas Mean Green running back DeAndre Torrey (3) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers linebacker Devin Nicholson (11) misses the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) and North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) will meet on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium, in a battle of C-USA foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Texas vs. Marshall

    • Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Apogee Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Marshall vs. North Texas

    Marshall vs North Texas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Marshall

    -11

    66.5

    Marshall and North Texas Stats

    • The Thundering Herd average just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green surrender (32.2).
    • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (9).
    • The Mean Green's average points scored this year (22.8) and the Thundering Herd's points allowed (22.8) are exactly the same.
    • This season the Mean Green have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (11).

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Grant Wells has thrown for 2,003 yards (333.8 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 566 yards (94.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 129 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Sheldon Evans has rushed for 131 yards (21.8 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game).
    • Corey Gammage's 506 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 38 receptions.
    • Shadeed Ahmed has hauled in 23 passes for 293 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Xavier Gaines' 19 grabs have yielded 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    North Texas Players to Watch

    • Jace Ruder leads North Texas with 544 passing yards (108.8 ypg) on 51-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • DeAndre Torrey has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 601 yards (120.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Aune has racked up 119 yards (23.8 per game) on 31 carries.
    • Roderic Burns' 363 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jason Pirtle has recorded 138 receiving yards (27.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.
    • Jyaire Shorter's six receptions have turned into 107 yards (21.4 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Marshall at North Texas

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

