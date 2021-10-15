Publish date:
How to Watch North Texas Mean Green vs. Marshall Thundering Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) and North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) will meet on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Apogee Stadium, in a battle of C-USA foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch North Texas vs. Marshall
- Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Apogee Stadium
Betting Information for Marshall vs. North Texas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-11
66.5
Marshall and North Texas Stats
- The Thundering Herd average just 2.6 more points per game (34.8) than the Mean Green surrender (32.2).
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (9).
- The Mean Green's average points scored this year (22.8) and the Thundering Herd's points allowed (22.8) are exactly the same.
- This season the Mean Green have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (11).
Marshall Players to Watch
- Grant Wells has thrown for 2,003 yards (333.8 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 566 yards (94.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 129 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Sheldon Evans has rushed for 131 yards (21.8 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game).
- Corey Gammage's 506 receiving yards (84.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 38 receptions.
- Shadeed Ahmed has hauled in 23 passes for 293 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Xavier Gaines' 19 grabs have yielded 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Jace Ruder leads North Texas with 544 passing yards (108.8 ypg) on 51-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- DeAndre Torrey has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 601 yards (120.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Aune has racked up 119 yards (23.8 per game) on 31 carries.
- Roderic Burns' 363 receiving yards (72.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jason Pirtle has recorded 138 receiving yards (27.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.
- Jyaire Shorter's six receptions have turned into 107 yards (21.4 ypg).
