    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Texas Mean Green vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass to wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Missouri Tigers (2-3) match up against the North Texas Mean Green (1-3) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. North Texas

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Missouri and North Texas Stats

    • The Tigers put up 7.5 more points per game (35.8) than the Mean Green allow (28.3).
    • This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (9).
    • The Mean Green are averaging 18.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tigers are allowing (38.0).
    • The Mean Green have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,522 yards (304.4 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie's team-high 458 rushing yards (91.6 per game) have come on 87 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 203 yards (40.6 per game) on 23 catches with three touchdowns.
    • This season Elijah Young has rushed for 96 yards (19.2 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.
    • Keke Chism's team-high 257 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Tauskie Dove has caught 14 passes for 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) this year.

    North Texas Players to Watch

    • Jace Ruder has 544 passing yards (136.0 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 53.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 45 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 21 carries.
    • DeAndre Torrey has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 516 yards (129.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ikaika Ragsdale has rushed for 116 yards (29.0 per game) on 28 carries.
    • Roderic Burns' team-high 292 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jason Pirtle has hauled in 13 passes for 109 yards (27.3 yards per game) this year.
    • Jyaire Shorter's six receptions have turned into 107 yards (26.8 ypg).

    Missouri Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    W 59-28

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Boston College

    L 41-34

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Tennessee

    L 62-24

    Home

    10/9/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    North Texas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    SMU

    L 35-12

    Away

    9/18/2021

    UAB

    L 40-6

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    L 24-17

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    10/15/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Rice

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    North Texas at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

