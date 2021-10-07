Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass to wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-3) match up against the North Texas Mean Green (1-3) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. North Texas

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri and North Texas Stats

The Tigers put up 7.5 more points per game (35.8) than the Mean Green allow (28.3).

This year, the Tigers have five turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (9).

The Mean Green are averaging 18.2 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tigers are allowing (38.0).

The Mean Green have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,522 yards (304.4 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie's team-high 458 rushing yards (91.6 per game) have come on 87 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 203 yards (40.6 per game) on 23 catches with three touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has rushed for 96 yards (19.2 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Keke Chism's team-high 257 receiving yards (51.4 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Tauskie Dove has caught 14 passes for 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) this year.

North Texas Players to Watch

Jace Ruder has 544 passing yards (136.0 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 53.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 45 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 21 carries.

DeAndre Torrey has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 516 yards (129.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Ikaika Ragsdale has rushed for 116 yards (29.0 per game) on 28 carries.

Roderic Burns' team-high 292 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Jason Pirtle has hauled in 13 passes for 109 yards (27.3 yards per game) this year.

Jyaire Shorter's six receptions have turned into 107 yards (26.8 ypg).

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Southeast Missouri State W 59-28 Home 9/25/2021 Boston College L 41-34 Away 10/2/2021 Tennessee L 62-24 Home 10/9/2021 North Texas - Home 10/16/2021 Texas A&M - Home 10/30/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 11/6/2021 Georgia - Away

North Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 SMU L 35-12 Away 9/18/2021 UAB L 40-6 Home 9/25/2021 Louisiana Tech L 24-17 Away 10/9/2021 Missouri - Away 10/15/2021 Marshall - Home 10/23/2021 Liberty - Home 10/30/2021 Rice - Away

