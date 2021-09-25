How to Watch Northern Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech hosts North Texas in a C-USA matchup as both teams look to get back on track.

Louisiana Tech and North Texas will meet on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of C-USA West opponents. Both teams enter the game with a 1-2 record.

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

North Texas is 0-1 in conference play after losing to UAB 40-6 last week. The game will be the first conference contest for the Bulldogs.

The two teams have already faced a common opponent in SMU. In the second week of the season, the Mean Green fell to the Mustangs 35-12. Then the Bulldogs lost to the Mustangs 39-37 last week.

Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall was impressive in that close loss, throwing for 351 yards and four touchdowns. He added another 20 yards and a score on the ground.

Saturday will be the 20th all-time meeting between the two schools. Louisiana Tech holds a 12-7 advantage, including wins in the last three seasons.

