How to Watch North Texas at Missouri

North Texas will seek its second win of the season Saturday as it travels to Missouri to take on the Tigers.

The Mean Green have a 1–3 record so far this season, with losses to Louisiana Tech, Alabama-Birmingham and Southern Mississippi. Their lone win this year comes against Northwestern State 44–14 in their season opener.

How to Watch North Texas Mean Green vs. Missouri Tigers Online:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Missouri is 2–3 on the year and 0–2 in the SEC. The Tigers lost their conference games to Tennessee and Kentucky. Their other loss came against Boston College. They have two wins against Southeast Missouri State and Central Michigan.

The Tigers run their offense through their passing game. Quarterback Connor Bazelak has 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Bazelak has almost triple the yards of North Texas quarterback Jace Ruder, who has 544 passing yards.

Keke Chism is Bazelak's leading target. The wide receiver has 21 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown.

The Mean Green's rushing leader DeAndre Torrey had 91 carries for 516 yards with four touchdowns. North Texas ranks 46th in rushing yards per game this season.

