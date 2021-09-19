The Lumberjacks hit the road to take on the Wildcats in an Arizona college football showdown.

Winless Arizona will look to reverse its rough start Saturday against in-state rival Northern Arizona.

Through the first two games of the season, the Wildcats and Lumberjacks are both 0-2.

How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz has struggled to get the offense going through two games. He has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for just 406 yards and has two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Arizona lost 24-16 in its season opener against No. 23 BYU and then lost 38-14 against San Diego State last week.

For the Lumberjacks, quarterback Jeff Widener has struggled with turnovers in the first two games. He has thrown for 477 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this year.

Northern Arizona lost its first game 42-16 against Sam Houston State and then lost again last week 34-7 against South Dakota.

The last time these teams met in 2019, Arizona won 65-41.

