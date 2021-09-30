Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana State Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium, in a Big Sky clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. Northern Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Bobcat Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montana State and Northern Colorado Stats

The Bobcats put up 17.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bears allow (18.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bears have forced (0).

The Bears, on average, are scoring 6.5 more points per game this year (19.8) than the Bobcats are allowing (13.3).

The Bears have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has been a dual threat to lead Montana State in both passing and rushing. He has 905 passing yards (226.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 122 yards (30.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 489 yards (122.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Lance McCutcheon's team-high 414 receiving yards (103.5 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has put together a 124-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes.

Elijah Elliott's six catches have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Dylan McCaffrey leads Northern Colorado with 498 passing yards (124.5 ypg) on 58-of-98 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Gene Sledge Jr. has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 206 yards (51.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Jullen Ison has taken nine carries for 66 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Kassidy Woods' 255 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Jonah Morris has collected 108 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 16 passes this year.

Jaren Mitchell's 10 receptions have netted him 102 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Drake W 45-7 Home 9/18/2021 San Diego W 52-10 Home 9/25/2021 Portland State W 30-17 Away 10/2/2021 Northern Colorado - Home 10/9/2021 Cal Poly - Home 10/15/2021 Weber State - Away 10/23/2021 Idaho State - Home

Northern Colorado Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Houston Baptist W 45-13 Away 9/18/2021 Lamar L 17-10 Home 9/25/2021 Northern Arizona W 17-10 Home 10/2/2021 Montana State - Away 10/9/2021 Eastern Washington - Home 10/16/2021 UC Davis - Away 10/23/2021 Southern Utah - Away

Regional restrictions apply.