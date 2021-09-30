The Montana State Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium, in a Big Sky clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Montana State vs. Northern Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Bobcat Stadium
Montana State and Northern Colorado Stats
- The Bobcats put up 17.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bears allow (18.8).
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bears have forced (0).
- The Bears, on average, are scoring 6.5 more points per game this year (19.8) than the Bobcats are allowing (13.3).
- The Bears have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.
Montana State Players to Watch
- Matthew McKay has been a dual threat to lead Montana State in both passing and rushing. He has 905 passing yards (226.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 122 yards (30.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 489 yards (122.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- Lance McCutcheon's team-high 414 receiving yards (103.5 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Willie Patterson has put together a 124-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes.
- Elijah Elliott's six catches have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Dylan McCaffrey leads Northern Colorado with 498 passing yards (124.5 ypg) on 58-of-98 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Gene Sledge Jr. has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 206 yards (51.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Jullen Ison has taken nine carries for 66 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Kassidy Woods' 255 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jonah Morris has collected 108 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 16 passes this year.
- Jaren Mitchell's 10 receptions have netted him 102 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Montana State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Drake
W 45-7
Home
9/18/2021
San Diego
W 52-10
Home
9/25/2021
Portland State
W 30-17
Away
10/2/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
10/9/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
10/15/2021
Weber State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
Northern Colorado Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Houston Baptist
W 45-13
Away
9/18/2021
Lamar
L 17-10
Home
9/25/2021
Northern Arizona
W 17-10
Home
10/2/2021
Montana State
-
Away
10/9/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
10/16/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
10/23/2021
Southern Utah
-
Away
