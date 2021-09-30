September 30, 2021
How to Watch Northern Colorado Bears vs. Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports



The Montana State Bobcats (3-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium, in a Big Sky clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. Northern Colorado

Montana State and Northern Colorado Stats

  • The Bobcats put up 17.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bears allow (18.8).
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Bears have forced (0).
  • The Bears, on average, are scoring 6.5 more points per game this year (19.8) than the Bobcats are allowing (13.3).
  • The Bears have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Matthew McKay has been a dual threat to lead Montana State in both passing and rushing. He has 905 passing yards (226.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 122 yards (30.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 489 yards (122.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • Lance McCutcheon's team-high 414 receiving yards (103.5 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Willie Patterson has put together a 124-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes.
  • Elijah Elliott's six catches have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Dylan McCaffrey leads Northern Colorado with 498 passing yards (124.5 ypg) on 58-of-98 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • Gene Sledge Jr. has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 206 yards (51.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jullen Ison has taken nine carries for 66 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Kassidy Woods' 255 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jonah Morris has collected 108 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 16 passes this year.
  • Jaren Mitchell's 10 receptions have netted him 102 yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Montana State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Drake

W 45-7

Home

9/18/2021

San Diego

W 52-10

Home

9/25/2021

Portland State

W 30-17

Away

10/2/2021

Northern Colorado

-

Home

10/9/2021

Cal Poly

-

Home

10/15/2021

Weber State

-

Away

10/23/2021

Idaho State

-

Home

Northern Colorado Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Houston Baptist

W 45-13

Away

9/18/2021

Lamar

L 17-10

Home

9/25/2021

Northern Arizona

W 17-10

Home

10/2/2021

Montana State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Eastern Washington

-

Home

10/16/2021

UC Davis

-

Away

10/23/2021

Southern Utah

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Northern Colorado at Montana State

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

