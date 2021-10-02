After sitting out the spring season in FCS, Montana State football is back in a big way. The team was three points away from beating FBS opponent Wyoming in its season opener and has won three straight games since entering Saturday's game against Northern Colorado.

How to Watch: Northern Colorado vs. Montana State

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (KFBBDT - Great Falls)

The Bobcats (3–1) host a Northern Colorado team coming off of an overtime win against Northern Arizona in its Big Sky opener.

Northern Colorado's defense has been a difference maker so far this season. Excluding their season opener against FBS Colorado, the Bears are allowing just 13.3 points per game and have not allowed more than 17 in any game against FCS opponents.

The Bears will try to contain a Montana State offense that has averaged 42.3 points per game in its FCS games. They will need to pay close attention to junior running back Isaiah Ifanse. Ifanse has run for 489 yards this season — the second most of any FCS player — and had 217 yards on 30 carries last week.

