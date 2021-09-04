How to Watch Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

September 4, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northern Illinois is looking to move past 2020 as it heads to Georgia Tech for its season opener.
Author:

Northern Illinois is normally one of the best teams in the MAC, but the Huskies went winless in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. They gave up at least 30 points in all six of their games.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies will look to flip the script this year, starting with their season opener against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are trying to find their way under head coach Geoff Collins. Collins is in his third year with Georgia Tech and is looking to win more than three games for the first time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Northern Illinois Huskies at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
