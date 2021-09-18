Michigan looks to finish off a perfect non-conference slate when it hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The Michigan Wolverines matched their win total from 2020 when they beat Washington 31-10 last Saturday night. The Wolverines ran all over the Huskies in the dominant win.

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Michigan Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Northern Illinois at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan rushed for over 300 yards for the second consecutive game when they went for 343 against Washington. The Wolverines running back duo of Hassan Haskins (155 yards) and Blake Corum (171 yards) each scored at least one touchdown in the impressive display.

Northern Illinois gets the unenvious task of trying to stop the running attack of the Wolverines when it travels to Ann Arbor. The Huskies have struggled to stop the run so far this year against lesser rushing offenses so they could be in for a long day.

The Husky offense, though, has shown they can score points as Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 369 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games. Lombardi is no stranger to playing against Michigan as he threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns in Michigan State's upset win at Michigan last year.

The offense Lombardi is playing with this year isn't strong as the Spartans', and the Michigan defense looks much improved this season. Expect Lombardi to have some success, but the Wolverines will be looking for revenge against the former Spartan.

The Wolverines are huge favorites in this game, and unless Northern Illinois can find a way to stop the run, Michigan could make this game ugly.

Regional restrictions may apply.