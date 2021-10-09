North Illinois heads to the Glass City for some Saturday MACtion against Toledo.

A pair of MAC teams with undefeated conference records will face off on Saturday, as Northern Illinois (3-2, 1-0) hits the road to face Toledo (3-2, 1-0).

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Toledo:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



TV: CBS Sports Network

Northern Illinois is coming off of a 27-20 win over Eastern Michigan. The Huskies are looking for their first three-game winning streak since 2018.

The Huskies are averaging 221.0 rushing yards per game, the 21st-best mark in the country and the second-best mark in the MAC behind Kent State. Harrison Waylee leads the team with 101 carries for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Clint Ratkovich and quarterback Rocky Lombardi have four rushing touchdowns as well.

But a young defense ranks 113th in scoring defense, allowing 40-plus points in three out of the team's five games.

Toledo has an identical record to NIU. The Rockets are coming off a 42-7 non-conference win over UMass, which followed a 22-12 MAC win over Ball State.

The highlight of the Toledo season has been a 32-29 loss to Notre Dame that saw the Rockets nearly take down the Fighting Irish.

Toledo has the top scoring defense in the MAC, allowing just 16.6 points per game. It leads the MAC in tackles for loss and against UMass turned Minutemen turnovers into 28 points.

The Rockets average 30.2 points per game, with Bryant Koback and Dequan Finn each rushing for four touchdowns this season.

Toledo won last year's meeting 41-24.

