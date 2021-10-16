Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2, 0-0 MVFC) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the UNI-Dome, in a MVFC clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: UNI-Dome

Betting Information for Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota

Favorite Spread Total Northern Iowa -9 38.5

Northern Iowa and South Dakota Stats

The Panthers rack up 13.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Coyotes give up (15.3).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Coyotes' takeaways (0).

The Coyotes have put an average of 29.5 points per game on the board this year, 14.3 more than the 15.2 the Panthers have surrendered.

The Coyotes have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Theo Day has thrown for 758 yards (151.6 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 84 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 19 carries.

Dom Williams' team-high 367 rushing yards (73.4 per game) have come on 55 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Bradrick Shaw has rushed for 166 yards (33.2 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Weston's 415 receiving yards (83.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with four touchdowns.

Quan Hampton has reeled in 24 passes for 272 yards (54.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Deion McShane's 10 receptions have turned into 95 yards (19.0 ypg).

South Dakota Players to Watch

Carson Camp leads South Dakota with 1,147 passing yards (191.2 ypg) on 89-of-144 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 89 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 50 carries.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 380 yards (63.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Nate Thomas has rushed for 312 yards (52.0 per game) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Carter Bell's team-leading 371 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Caleb Vander Esch has put up a 135-yard season so far (22.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.

Brett Samson's 11 grabs this season have resulted in 128 yards (21.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

