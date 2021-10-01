Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Christian Turner (20) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports



The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) and Youngstown State Penguins (1-2, 0-0 MVFC), MVFC rivals, will do battle at the UNI-Dome on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State

Northern Iowa and Youngstown State Stats

  • The Panthers score 11.0 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Penguins surrender (40.3).
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Penguins have forced a turnover (1) this season.
  • The Penguins, on average, are scoring 19.3 more points per game this year (31.0) than the Panthers are allowing (11.7).
  • The Penguins have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Panthers have forced (0).

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 313 passing yards (104.3 ypg) on 24-of-42 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 36 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on five carries.
  • Dom Williams' team-high 213 rushing yards (71.0 per game) have come on 35 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Bradrick Shaw has taken 19 carries for 77 yards (25.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Isaiah Weston's 189 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Quan Hampton has put up a 160-yard season so far (53.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes.
  • Deion McShane's nine grabs are good enough for 84 yards (28.0 ypg).

Youngstown State Players to Watch

  • Demeatric Crenshaw has thrown for 269 yards (89.7 ypg) to lead Youngstown State, completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 284 yards (94.7 ypg) on 58 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • Jaleel McLaughlin's team-high 412 rushing yards (137.3 per game) have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 95 yards (31.7 per game) on five catches.
  • Andrew Ogletree has put up a 49-yard season so far (16.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.
  • C.J. Charleston's six grabs have netted him 37 yards (12.3 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Youngstown State at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.


