How to Watch Northwestern at Nebraska

The 2-2 Wildcats split their games with two wins over Indiana State and Ohio University and two losses at Duke and at home against Michigan State. One of the few teams in the NCAA with five games played, the Cornhuskers win come against Buffalo and Fordham.

How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Online:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

You can live stream Northwestern Wildcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams have a surplus of yards per game with both teams over 380 yards per game. Both of them also have given up over 300 yards per game as well. In each of their previous games, there has been a ton of yards accomplished.

Northwestern is led by Hunter Johnson at quarterback who has 424 passing yards on the season while Andrew Marty (151) and Ryan Hilinski (122) both have racked up over 100 yards passing through four games.

Nebraska has just one quarterback who has 1,268 passing yards and five touchdowns this season. Northwestern's Evan Hull has 478 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Nebraska's Adrian Martinez has 349 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Nebraska ranks No. 34 in the NCAA in total yards per game averaging 473 yards per game.

BetMGM predicts the score to be 29.75 to 20.25 in favor of Nebraska based on the spread of -9.5 and the Over/Under of 50.0.

Regional restrictions may apply.