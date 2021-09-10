September 10, 2021
How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Indiana State Sycamores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports



The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0). Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ryan Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Northwestern vs. Indiana State

Northwestern vs Indiana State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Northwestern

-26.5

-112

-109

-

-

-

Northwestern and Indiana State Stats

  • The Wildcats score 21.0 points per game, the same number the Sycamores allow.
  • The Wildcats have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Sycamores.
  • The average points per game for the Sycamores this season, 26.0, is 12.0 fewer than the 38.0 the Wildcats have given up.
  • The Sycamores have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (1).

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Hunter Johnson has 283 passing yards (283.0 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 69.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.
  • Evan Hull's team-high 87 rushing yards (87.0 per game) have come on nine carries this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23.0 per game).
  • This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 14 yards (14.0 per game) on four carries.
  • Bryce Kirtz's team-high 80 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) have come on seven receptions.
  • Stephon Robinson Jr. has caught five passes for 79 yards (79.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Malik Washington's three catches have netted him 32 yards (32.0 ypg).

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Anthony Thompson has 87 passing yards (87.0 ypg) to lead Indiana State, completing 56.5% of his passes this season.
  • Peterson Kerlegrand has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 73 yards (73.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught one pass for 7 yards (7.0 per game).
  • This season Michael Haupert has racked up five carries for 59 yards (59.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Dante Hendrix's 52 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has five receptions.
  • Rontrez Morgan has put together a 26-yard season so far (26.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.

Northwestern Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

Michigan State

L 38-21

Home

9/11/2021

Indiana State

-

Home

9/18/2021

Duke

-

Away

9/25/2021

Ohio

-

Home

10/2/2021

Nebraska

-

Away

Indiana State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/28/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 26-21

Home

9/11/2021

Northwestern

-

Away

9/18/2021

Eastern Kentucky

-

Away

9/25/2021

South Dakota State

-

Home

10/2/2021

South Dakota

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

