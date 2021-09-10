How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Indiana State Sycamores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0). Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ryan Field
- Stadium: Ryan Field
Betting Information for Northwestern vs. Indiana State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Northwestern
-26.5
-112
-109
-
-
-
Northwestern and Indiana State Stats
- The Wildcats score 21.0 points per game, the same number the Sycamores allow.
- The Wildcats have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Sycamores.
- The average points per game for the Sycamores this season, 26.0, is 12.0 fewer than the 38.0 the Wildcats have given up.
- The Sycamores have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (1).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Hunter Johnson has 283 passing yards (283.0 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 69.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.
- Evan Hull's team-high 87 rushing yards (87.0 per game) have come on nine carries this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23.0 per game).
- This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 14 yards (14.0 per game) on four carries.
- Bryce Kirtz's team-high 80 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) have come on seven receptions.
- Stephon Robinson Jr. has caught five passes for 79 yards (79.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Malik Washington's three catches have netted him 32 yards (32.0 ypg).
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Anthony Thompson has 87 passing yards (87.0 ypg) to lead Indiana State, completing 56.5% of his passes this season.
- Peterson Kerlegrand has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 73 yards (73.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught one pass for 7 yards (7.0 per game).
- This season Michael Haupert has racked up five carries for 59 yards (59.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Dante Hendrix's 52 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has five receptions.
- Rontrez Morgan has put together a 26-yard season so far (26.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.
Northwestern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/3/2021
Michigan State
L 38-21
Home
9/11/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
9/18/2021
Duke
-
Away
9/25/2021
Ohio
-
Home
10/2/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
Indiana State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/28/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 26-21
Home
9/11/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
9/18/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Away
9/25/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
10/2/2021
South Dakota
-
Away

