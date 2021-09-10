Publish date: How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Indiana State Sycamores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0). Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana State

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ryan Field

Betting Information for Northwestern vs. Indiana State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Northwestern -26.5 -112 -109 - - -

Northwestern and Indiana State Stats

The Wildcats score 21.0 points per game, the same number the Sycamores allow.

The Wildcats have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Sycamores.

The average points per game for the Sycamores this season, 26.0, is 12.0 fewer than the 38.0 the Wildcats have given up.

The Sycamores have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (1).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Hunter Johnson has 283 passing yards (283.0 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 69.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Evan Hull's team-high 87 rushing yards (87.0 per game) have come on nine carries this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23.0 per game).

This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 14 yards (14.0 per game) on four carries.

Bryce Kirtz's team-high 80 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) have come on seven receptions.

Stephon Robinson Jr. has caught five passes for 79 yards (79.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Malik Washington's three catches have netted him 32 yards (32.0 ypg).

Indiana State Players to Watch

Anthony Thompson has 87 passing yards (87.0 ypg) to lead Indiana State, completing 56.5% of his passes this season.

Peterson Kerlegrand has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 73 yards (73.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught one pass for 7 yards (7.0 per game).

This season Michael Haupert has racked up five carries for 59 yards (59.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Dante Hendrix's 52 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has five receptions.

Rontrez Morgan has put together a 26-yard season so far (26.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.

Northwestern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 Michigan State L 38-21 Home 9/11/2021 Indiana State - Home 9/18/2021 Duke - Away 9/25/2021 Ohio - Home 10/2/2021 Nebraska - Away

Indiana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/28/2021 Eastern Illinois W 26-21 Home 9/11/2021 Northwestern - Away 9/18/2021 Eastern Kentucky - Away 9/25/2021 South Dakota State - Home 10/2/2021 South Dakota - Away

