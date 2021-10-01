The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
Nebraska and Northwestern Stats
- The Cornhuskers average 7.6 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats give up (20.0).
- This year, the Cornhuskers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).
- The Wildcats have scored 25.8 points per game this year, 8.6 more than the Cornhuskers have given up.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 1,265 passing yards (253.0 ypg) on 89-of-133 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 349 rushing yards (69.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
- This season Rahmir Johnson has rushed for 157 yards (31.4 per game) on 43 carries.
- Samori Toure's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Zavier Betts has grabbed 11 passes for 174 yards (34.8 yards per game) this year.
- Austin Allen's 17 grabs have yielded 163 yards (32.6 ypg).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Hunter Johnson leads Northwestern with 424 passing yards (106.0 ypg) on 45-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Evan Hull has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 478 yards (119.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 168 yards (42.0 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.
- Bryce Kirtz's 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.
- Stephon Robinson Jr. has racked up 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.
- Malik Washington's 10 receptions have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Nebraska Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Buffalo
W 28-3
Home
9/18/2021
Oklahoma
L 23-16
Away
9/25/2021
Michigan State
L 23-20
Away
10/2/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
10/9/2021
Michigan
-
Home
10/16/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
10/30/2021
Purdue
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Indiana State
W 24-6
Home
9/18/2021
Duke
L 30-23
Away
9/25/2021
Ohio
W 35-6
Home
10/2/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
10/16/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
10/23/2021
Michigan
-
Away
10/30/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
