October 1, 2021
How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nebraska and Northwestern Stats

  • The Cornhuskers average 7.6 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats give up (20.0).
  • This year, the Cornhuskers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).
  • The Wildcats have scored 25.8 points per game this year, 8.6 more than the Cornhuskers have given up.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 1,265 passing yards (253.0 ypg) on 89-of-133 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 349 rushing yards (69.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
  • This season Rahmir Johnson has rushed for 157 yards (31.4 per game) on 43 carries.
  • Samori Toure's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Zavier Betts has grabbed 11 passes for 174 yards (34.8 yards per game) this year.
  • Austin Allen's 17 grabs have yielded 163 yards (32.6 ypg).

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Hunter Johnson leads Northwestern with 424 passing yards (106.0 ypg) on 45-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
  • Evan Hull has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 478 yards (119.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 168 yards (42.0 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.
  • Bryce Kirtz's 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.
  • Stephon Robinson Jr. has racked up 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.
  • Malik Washington's 10 receptions have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nebraska Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Buffalo

W 28-3

Home

9/18/2021

Oklahoma

L 23-16

Away

9/25/2021

Michigan State

L 23-20

Away

10/2/2021

Northwestern

-

Home

10/9/2021

Michigan

-

Home

10/16/2021

Minnesota

-

Away

10/30/2021

Purdue

-

Home

Northwestern Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Indiana State

W 24-6

Home

9/18/2021

Duke

L 30-23

Away

9/25/2021

Ohio

W 35-6

Home

10/2/2021

Nebraska

-

Away

10/16/2021

Rutgers

-

Home

10/23/2021

Michigan

-

Away

10/30/2021

Minnesota

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Northwestern at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
