Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nebraska and Northwestern Stats

The Cornhuskers average 7.6 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats give up (20.0).

This year, the Cornhuskers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (8).

The Wildcats have scored 25.8 points per game this year, 8.6 more than the Cornhuskers have given up.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 1,265 passing yards (253.0 ypg) on 89-of-133 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 349 rushing yards (69.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

This season Rahmir Johnson has rushed for 157 yards (31.4 per game) on 43 carries.

Samori Toure's 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Zavier Betts has grabbed 11 passes for 174 yards (34.8 yards per game) this year.

Austin Allen's 17 grabs have yielded 163 yards (32.6 ypg).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Hunter Johnson leads Northwestern with 424 passing yards (106.0 ypg) on 45-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Evan Hull has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 478 yards (119.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 168 yards (42.0 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Bryce Kirtz's 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.

Stephon Robinson Jr. has racked up 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes this year.

Malik Washington's 10 receptions have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nebraska Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Buffalo W 28-3 Home 9/18/2021 Oklahoma L 23-16 Away 9/25/2021 Michigan State L 23-20 Away 10/2/2021 Northwestern - Home 10/9/2021 Michigan - Home 10/16/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/30/2021 Purdue - Home

Northwestern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Indiana State W 24-6 Home 9/18/2021 Duke L 30-23 Away 9/25/2021 Ohio W 35-6 Home 10/2/2021 Nebraska - Away 10/16/2021 Rutgers - Home 10/23/2021 Michigan - Away 10/30/2021 Minnesota - Home

Regional restrictions apply.