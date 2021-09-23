September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Ohio Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-3) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ryan Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Northwestern vs Ohio Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northwestern

-14.5

47.5

Northwestern and Ohio Stats

  • The Wildcats average 22.7 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per outing (35.3).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (1).
  • The Bobcats are averaging 8.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Wildcats are allowing (24.7).
  • The Bobcats have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Hunter Johnson leads Northwestern with 424 passing yards (141.3 ypg) on 45-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 41 times for 262 yards (87.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught seven passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
  • This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 117 yards (39.0 per game) on 24 carries.
  • Bryce Kirtz's team-leading 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions.
  • Stephon Robinson Jr. has racked up 149 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.
  • Malik Washington has hauled in eight receptions for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Kurtis Rourke has 416 passing yards (138.7 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 64.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 167 yards (55.7 per game) this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season De'Montre Tuggle has rushed for 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.
  • Ty Walton's 118 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Jerome Buckner has grabbed seven passes for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Cameron Odom's seven receptions have netted him 98 yards (32.7 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Ohio at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) in action during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Iowa vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) breaks a tackle by Delaware Fightin Blue Hens linebacker Liam Trainer (11) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights defensive lineman Josh Celiscar (88) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Memphis vs. UTSA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks to pass during the first quarter of Friday s game with the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UConn vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) is hit by UNLV Rebels defensive back Nohl Williams (2) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy