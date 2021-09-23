Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-3) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ryan Field

Betting Information for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -14.5 47.5

Northwestern and Ohio Stats

The Wildcats average 22.7 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per outing (35.3).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (1).

The Bobcats are averaging 8.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Wildcats are allowing (24.7).

The Bobcats have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .

Northwestern Players to Watch

Hunter Johnson leads Northwestern with 424 passing yards (141.3 ypg) on 45-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 41 times for 262 yards (87.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught seven passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 117 yards (39.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Bryce Kirtz's team-leading 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions.

Stephon Robinson Jr. has racked up 149 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

Malik Washington has hauled in eight receptions for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke has 416 passing yards (138.7 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 64.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 167 yards (55.7 per game) this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season De'Montre Tuggle has rushed for 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Ty Walton's 118 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jerome Buckner has grabbed seven passes for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.

Cameron Odom's seven receptions have netted him 98 yards (32.7 ypg).

