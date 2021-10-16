    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Betting Information for Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    Rutgers vs Northwestern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rutgers

    -2.5

    45

    Rutgers and Northwestern Stats

    • The Scarlet Knights score just 0.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Wildcats give up (27.2).
    • The Scarlet Knights have five giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have eight takeaways .
    • The Scarlet Knights have allowed 22.8 points per game this season, about the same amount as the 22.0 the Wildcats have scored.
    • This season the Wildcats have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (10).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral has thrown for 1,115 yards (185.8 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards (26.8 ypg) on 54 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 83 times for 323 yards (53.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Aron Cruickshank has grabbed 20 passes for 244 yards (40.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Shameen Jones' 18 receptions have turned into 189 yards (31.5 ypg).

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Hunter Johnson has thrown for 424 yards (84.8 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 60% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Evan Hull's team-high 509 rushing yards (101.8 per game) have come on 70 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 197 yards (39.4 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 309 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Bryce Kirtz has totaled 203 receiving yards (40.6 yards per game), hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Malik Washington's 13 catches have netted him 171 yards (34.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Rutgers at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

