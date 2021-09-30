Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Cincinnati vs Notre Dame Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cincinnati

-2

50.5

Cincinnati and Notre Dame Stats

  • The Bearcats rack up 43 points per game, 19.7 more than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (23.3).
  • The Bearcats have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (11).
  • The Fighting Irish have put an average of 35.3 points per game on the board this season, 20.3 more than the 15 the Bearcats have surrendered.
  • The Fighting Irish have five giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have nine takeaways .

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 748 passing yards (249.3 ypg), completing 65.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 72 yards (24 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Jerome Ford's team-high 300 rushing yards (100 per game) have come on 50 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
  • Tyler Scott's 172 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Alec Pierce has caught nine passes for 150 yards (50 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Jadon Thompson's six grabs have netted him 112 yards (37.3 ypg).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Jack Coan has thrown for 986 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Kyren Williams has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 244 yards (61 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 155 yards (38.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 92 yards (23 per game) on 10 carries.
  • Michael Mayer's 267 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 24 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Kevin Austin Jr. has recorded 230 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Avery Davis' 12 receptions this season have resulted in 204 yards (51 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Cincinnati at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
