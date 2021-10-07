Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Malik Vann (42) sacks Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 224

The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) hit the road to meet the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech Stats

This year, the Fighting Irish rack up 15.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Hokies allow (15.3).

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Hokies' average points scored this season (23.5) and the Fighting Irish's points allowed (23.4) are within 0.1 points of each other.

The Hokies have turned the ball over four times, eight fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (12).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has thrown for 1,100 yards (220.0 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams' team-high 289 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 77 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 174 yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has racked up 100 yards (20.0 per game) on 14 attempts.

Michael Mayer's 360 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. has put up a 247-yard season so far (49.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes.

Avery Davis has hauled in 15 receptions for 243 yards (48.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has 746 passing yards (186.5 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 144 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 44 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Holston, has carried the ball 36 times for 159 yards (39.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Raheem Blackshear has racked up 38 carries for 144 yards (36.0 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 10 passes for 122 yards (30.5 per game).

Tre Turner's 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has grabbed 14 passes for 166 yards (41.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Purdue W 27-13 Home 9/25/2021 Wisconsin W 41-13 Away 10/2/2021 Cincinnati L 24-13 Home 10/9/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 10/23/2021 USC - Home 10/30/2021 North Carolina - Home 11/6/2021 Navy - Home

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Middle Tennessee W 35-14 Home 9/18/2021 West Virginia L 27-21 Away 9/25/2021 Richmond W 21-10 Home 10/9/2021 Notre Dame - Home 10/16/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 10/23/2021 Syracuse - Home 10/30/2021 Georgia Tech - Away

Regional restrictions apply.