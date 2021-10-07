    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Malik Vann (42) sacks Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 224

    The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) hit the road to meet the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

    Notre Dame and Virginia Tech Stats

    • This year, the Fighting Irish rack up 15.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Hokies allow (15.3).
    • The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (6) this season.
    • The Hokies' average points scored this season (23.5) and the Fighting Irish's points allowed (23.4) are within 0.1 points of each other.
    • The Hokies have turned the ball over four times, eight fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (12).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan has thrown for 1,100 yards (220.0 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Kyren Williams' team-high 289 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 77 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 174 yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has racked up 100 yards (20.0 per game) on 14 attempts.
    • Michael Mayer's 360 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr. has put up a 247-yard season so far (49.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes.
    • Avery Davis has hauled in 15 receptions for 243 yards (48.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister has 746 passing yards (186.5 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 144 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 44 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Jalen Holston, has carried the ball 36 times for 159 yards (39.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Raheem Blackshear has racked up 38 carries for 144 yards (36.0 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 10 passes for 122 yards (30.5 per game).
    • Tre Turner's 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Tayvion Robinson has grabbed 14 passes for 166 yards (41.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Notre Dame Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Purdue

    W 27-13

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 41-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 24-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 35-14

    Home

    9/18/2021

    West Virginia

    L 27-21

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Richmond

    W 21-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

