    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Heading on the road to play Virginia Tech, No. 14 Notre Dame looks to rebound after its first loss of the year.
    No. 14 Notre Dame fell from the ranks of college football's unbeatens last week, dropping a 24-13 showdown against No. 5 Cincinnati. The Fighting Irish are now 4-1, as they head into a road matchup with Virginia Tech.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ACC Network

    You can stream the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Tech Hokies game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In its loss last week, turnovers plagued Notre Dame. The Irish threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. 

    Look for the Irish to try to steady things this week with a heavy dose of Kyren Williams. The 2020 ACC Rookie of the Year (Notre Dame was considered an ACC team last year in the COVID-19 shortened season) is averaging 5.1 yards per touch through five games and has five total touchdowns—three rushing and two receiving.

    On the other side, the 3-1 Hokies took two weeks to prepare for this game after having last week off. Last time out, they beat FC Richmond 21-10. 

    This will be the fourth time Notre Dame and Virginia Tech play each other in football, with all three meetings taking place relatively recently. The Hokies won the first game 34-31 in 2016, followed by two straight Fighting Irish wins in 2018 and 2019.

    Kickoff this Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

