September 25, 2021
How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin will play at historic Soldier Field on Saturday in what will no doubt be an electric atmosphere.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play their annual Shamrock Series game at Soldier Field this year against the Wisconsin Badgers. It will be the 15th meeting between the two schools, but first since 1964. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-6.

How to Watch: Notre Dame vs Wisconsin:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WBOC - Salisbury, MD)

Live stream Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin game fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A lot has changed since the last time these two teams played, but both are still prominent programs. Questions loom though on just how good both schools are this year. 

Notre Dame is undefeated, but they struggled to beat a winless Florida State team and almost got upset by Toledo a week later. The Irish did dominate Purdue for most of the game, but they still haven't played someone of Wisconsin's caliber this year.

Wisconsin is just 1-1 heading into this game after a tough loss at home to Penn State in its opener, before they bounced back to beat Eastern Michigan 34-7. 

The Badgers defense has played well so far this year, but the offense is still a mystery. They love to run the ball, but without a dominant running back, the Badgers struggled against Penn State. They will need to find a balance in their offense or they will struggle again against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish may be undefeated, but they are still trying to figure out how good they are on a national scale. The key is winning all their games, which they have done, but they will have to play better against Wisconsin if they want to win. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

