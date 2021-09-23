September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) meet the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Wisconsin and Notre Dame Stats

  • The Badgers put up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (26.7).
  • The Badgers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have six takeaways .
  • The Fighting Irish have scored 33.3 points per game this season, 21.8 more than the Badgers have given up.
  • This year the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (1).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Graham Mertz has 326 passing yards (163.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 66.7% of his passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Chez Mellusi's team-high 265 rushing yards (132.5 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 17 carries for 148 yards (74.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Danny Davis III's 129 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 11 receptions.
  • Jake Ferguson has put up a 69-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 12 passes.
  • Kendric Pryor's five catches have yielded 65 yards (32.5 ypg).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 828 passing yards (276.0 ypg) on 62-of-98 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
  • Kyren Williams has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 211 yards (70.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 11 passes for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Tyler Buchner has piled up 92 yards (30.7 per game) on 10 attempts.
  • Michael Mayer's 206 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Kevin Austin Jr.'s eight receptions this season have resulted in 154 yards (51.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Penn State

L 16-10

Home

9/11/2021

Eastern Michigan

W 34-7

Home

9/25/2021

Notre Dame

-

Home

10/2/2021

Michigan

-

Home

10/9/2021

Illinois

-

Away

10/16/2021

Army

-

Home

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/5/2021

Florida State

W 41-38

Away

9/11/2021

Toledo

W 32-29

Home

9/18/2021

Purdue

W 27-13

Home

9/25/2021

Wisconsin

-

Away

10/2/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

10/9/2021

Virginia Tech

-

Away

10/23/2021

USC

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Notre Dame at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

