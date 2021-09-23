The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) meet the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Stadium: Soldier Field
Wisconsin and Notre Dame Stats
- The Badgers put up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (26.7).
- The Badgers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have six takeaways .
- The Fighting Irish have scored 33.3 points per game this season, 21.8 more than the Badgers have given up.
- This year the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (1).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Graham Mertz has 326 passing yards (163.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 66.7% of his passes and two interceptions this season.
- Chez Mellusi's team-high 265 rushing yards (132.5 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 17 carries for 148 yards (74.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Danny Davis III's 129 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 11 receptions.
- Jake Ferguson has put up a 69-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 12 passes.
- Kendric Pryor's five catches have yielded 65 yards (32.5 ypg).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 828 passing yards (276.0 ypg) on 62-of-98 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 211 yards (70.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 11 passes for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has piled up 92 yards (30.7 per game) on 10 attempts.
- Michael Mayer's 206 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr.'s eight receptions this season have resulted in 154 yards (51.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Wisconsin Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Penn State
L 16-10
Home
9/11/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 34-7
Home
9/25/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
10/2/2021
Michigan
-
Home
10/9/2021
Illinois
-
Away
10/16/2021
Army
-
Home
Notre Dame Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/5/2021
Florida State
W 41-38
Away
9/11/2021
Toledo
W 32-29
Home
9/18/2021
Purdue
W 27-13
Home
9/25/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
10/2/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
10/9/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
10/23/2021
USC
-
Home
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Notre Dame at Wisconsin
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream:
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)