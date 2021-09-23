Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) meet the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin and Notre Dame Stats

The Badgers put up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (26.7).

The Badgers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have six takeaways .

The Fighting Irish have scored 33.3 points per game this season, 21.8 more than the Badgers have given up.

This year the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (1).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has 326 passing yards (163.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 66.7% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

Chez Mellusi's team-high 265 rushing yards (132.5 per game) have come on 51 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 17 carries for 148 yards (74.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Danny Davis III's 129 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 11 receptions.

Jake Ferguson has put up a 69-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 12 passes.

Kendric Pryor's five catches have yielded 65 yards (32.5 ypg).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 828 passing yards (276.0 ypg) on 62-of-98 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 211 yards (70.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 11 passes for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has piled up 92 yards (30.7 per game) on 10 attempts.

Michael Mayer's 206 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr.'s eight receptions this season have resulted in 154 yards (51.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Penn State L 16-10 Home 9/11/2021 Eastern Michigan W 34-7 Home 9/25/2021 Notre Dame - Home 10/2/2021 Michigan - Home 10/9/2021 Illinois - Away 10/16/2021 Army - Home

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/5/2021 Florida State W 41-38 Away 9/11/2021 Toledo W 32-29 Home 9/18/2021 Purdue W 27-13 Home 9/25/2021 Wisconsin - Away 10/2/2021 Cincinnati - Home 10/9/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 10/23/2021 USC - Home

Regional restrictions apply.