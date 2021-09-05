September 5, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Notre Dame will look to secure a season-opening win against Florida State.
Author:

No. 9 Notre Dame will head on the road to open its season against Florida State. The Fighting Irish bring an electric offense and a solid defense into Sunday's battle with the Seminoles.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame lost 2020 starting quarterback Ian Book to the New Orleans Saints in the draft. Javon McKinley, their leading receiver last season, also was drafted. However, that does not mean the team is short on talent.

The Fighting Irish will start senior Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan at quarterback. They also return Kyren Williams, Avery Davis and Michael Mayer.

The Seminoles bring their own talented corps to the field Sunday. Jordan Travis threw for more than 1,000 yards last year.

While the Seminoles come into this game unranked, they could hold their own against the Fighting Irish.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

