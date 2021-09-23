Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) celebrates a touchdown against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) host the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ryan Field

Northwestern and Ohio Stats

The Wildcats put up 12.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 24.7 points per game this year, 8.4 more than the 16.3 the Bobcats have put on the board per contest.

This year the Bobcats have two turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (5).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Hunter Johnson has 424 passing yards (141.3 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 60% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Evan Hull's team-high 262 rushing yards (87.3 per game) have come on 41 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 117 yards (39.0 per game) on 24 carries.

Bryce Kirtz's team-leading 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions.

Stephon Robinson Jr. has recorded 149 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

Malik Washington has hauled in eight receptions for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke leads Ohio with 416 passing yards (138.7 ypg) on 45-of-70 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, O'Shaan Allison, has carried the ball 32 times for 167 yards (55.7 per game) this year. He's also caught three passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season De'Montre Tuggle has rushed for 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Ty Walton's team-leading 118 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jerome Buckner has grabbed seven passes for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.

Cameron Odom's seven receptions this season have resulted in 98 yards (32.7 ypg).

Northwestern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 Michigan State L 38-21 Home 9/11/2021 Indiana State W 24-6 Home 9/18/2021 Duke L 30-23 Away 9/25/2021 Ohio - Home 10/2/2021 Nebraska - Away 10/16/2021 Rutgers - Home 10/23/2021 Michigan - Away

Ohio Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Syracuse L 29-9 Home 9/11/2021 Duquesne L 28-26 Home 9/16/2021 Louisiana L 49-14 Away 9/25/2021 Northwestern - Away 10/2/2021 Akron - Away 10/9/2021 Central Michigan - Home 10/16/2021 Buffalo - Away

