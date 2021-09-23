The Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) host the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ryan Field
Northwestern and Ohio Stats
- The Wildcats put up 12.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over six more times (7 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.
- The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 24.7 points per game this year, 8.4 more than the 16.3 the Bobcats have put on the board per contest.
- This year the Bobcats have two turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (5).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Hunter Johnson has 424 passing yards (141.3 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 60% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Evan Hull's team-high 262 rushing yards (87.3 per game) have come on 41 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
- This season Anthony Tyus III has rushed for 117 yards (39.0 per game) on 24 carries.
- Bryce Kirtz's team-leading 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions.
- Stephon Robinson Jr. has recorded 149 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.
- Malik Washington has hauled in eight receptions for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Kurtis Rourke leads Ohio with 416 passing yards (138.7 ypg) on 45-of-70 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, O'Shaan Allison, has carried the ball 32 times for 167 yards (55.7 per game) this year. He's also caught three passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season De'Montre Tuggle has rushed for 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.
- Ty Walton's team-leading 118 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jerome Buckner has grabbed seven passes for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) this year.
- Cameron Odom's seven receptions this season have resulted in 98 yards (32.7 ypg).
Northwestern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/3/2021
Michigan State
L 38-21
Home
9/11/2021
Indiana State
W 24-6
Home
9/18/2021
Duke
L 30-23
Away
9/25/2021
Ohio
-
Home
10/2/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
10/16/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
10/23/2021
Michigan
-
Away
Ohio Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Syracuse
L 29-9
Home
9/11/2021
Duquesne
L 28-26
Home
9/16/2021
Louisiana
L 49-14
Away
9/25/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
10/2/2021
Akron
-
Away
10/9/2021
Central Michigan
-
Home
10/16/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
