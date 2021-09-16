How to Watch Ohio at Louisiana

Despite an uneven start to 2021, the Ragin' Cajuns enter as big favorites against Ohio.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) entered the 2021 season with a lot of hype.

After a surprising 10-1 season last year, Louisiana opened this season ranked, but a 38-18 season-opening loss to Texas and a 27-24 win over FCS school Nicholls State last week leaves fans wondering where Billy Napier's team stands.

This week could help clarify some things. The Ohio Bobcats (0-2) are in town, and Louisiana enters as a 20-point favorite. Can the team showcase why?

Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis has thrown for 586 yards and three touchdowns through two games. Overall, the team ranks 19th in the country in passing yards and 16th in passing yards per game. This high-octane Louisiana offense hasn't converted into passing scores this season, but the potential for Lewis to have a huge game is there.

Ohio has been fairly good against the pass so far, allowing the 21st fewest passing yards per game. Of course, some context is required to make sense of these numbers: Ohio opened against a Syracuse team that attempted just 18 passes and was able to run the ball all over the place. Orange running back Sean Tucker racked up 181 yards. Its second game was against FCS Duquesne, another game that likely doesn't tell fans much about the Bobcats' ability to slow down the passing game.

Louisiana has allowed the 16th most yards per game so far, but a Bobcats offense that's averaging the 25th fewest yards per game in the FBS should make the Ragin' Cajuns defense look a little better this week.

This will be the third meeting of these teams. Louisiana won 45-25 back in 2019. Lewis threw for 188 yards in that game while two Louisiana running backs had 100-plus yard games.

