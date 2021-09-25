How to Watch Ohio at Northwestern:

Northwestern looks for their first FBS win when they host host winless Ohio on Saturday in early afternoon college football action.

Northwestern was Big Ten West Division champions in 2020 and gave Ohio State a great game in the championship contest. They had big plans for the 2021 season, but have fallen flat so far this year.

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

They were blown out in their opener against Michigan State and after a win against Indiana State, they were beaten by a Duke team that has struggled this year. It has been a disappointing start to the season for the Wildcats, one that could get even worse when they get into Big Ten play.

Northwestern will at least try and pick up another win before that happens when they host winless Ohio on Saturday. The Bobcats have struggled mightily this year, losing their first three games.

They dropped their opener to Syracuse before losing to FCS Duquesne in Week 2. it didn't get much better for them last week when they got blown out by Louisiana.

Not much has gone right for the Bobcats this year and even though they are playing a struggling Northwestern team, it doesn't look like it will get much better on Saturday.

The Wildcats will hope to use this game to get back in the win column and create some sort of momentum before they head to Nebraska next week. They will likely be underdogs in their next six games so they need to get wins when they can and they should be able to beat Ohio.