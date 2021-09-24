September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Bryson Powers (21) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 1072

The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) meet the Akron Zips (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ohio Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ohio Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Akron

Ohio State

-48.5

66.5

Ohio State and Akron Stats

  • The Buckeyes rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (38) than the Zips surrender (39.7).
  • This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).
  • The average points per game for the Zips this season, 23, is 5.7 fewer than the 28.7 the Buckeyes have given up.
  • This year the Zips have three turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (4).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 963 passing yards (321 ypg) on 63-of-101 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 38 times for 346 yards (115.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught three passes for 87 yards (29 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Miyan Williams has taken 23 carries for 202 yards (67.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Garrett Wilson's 267 receiving yards (89 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Chris Olave has grabbed 16 passes for 243 yards (81 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 11 catches have netted him 190 yards (63.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Akron Players to Watch

  • DJ Iron has thrown for 534 yards (178 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 75.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 165 yards (55 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Anthony Williams Jr. has rushed for 149 yards (49.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
  • Michael Mathison's 230 receiving yards (76.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Konata Mumpfield has reeled in 11 passes for 108 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Tristian Brank's six catches have netted him 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Akron at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2021-09-25T23:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

