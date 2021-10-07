    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) races downfield as Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) blocks Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

    Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) races downfield as Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) blocks Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

    The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium, in a Big Ten clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland

    Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Maryland

    Ohio State vs Maryland Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ohio State

    -21

    71

    Ohio State and Maryland Stats

    • The Buckeyes score 45.0 points per game, 23.4 more than the Terrapins allow per contest (21.6).
    • This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, two fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (7).
    • The Terrapins have scored 32.6 points per game this year, 11.4 more than the Buckeyes have given up.
    • The Terrapins have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • C.J. Stroud has 1,293 passing yards (258.6 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • TreVeyon Henderson's team-high 510 rushing yards (102.0 per game) have come on 54 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Miyan Williams has rushed for 249 yards (49.8 per game) on 32 carries with one touchdown.
    • Garrett Wilson's team-leading 462 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Chris Olave has put up a 374-yard season so far (74.8 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
    • Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 18 receptions have netted him 349 yards (69.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,497 yards (299.4 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 72.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 57 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 22 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 47 times for 331 yards (66.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 16 passes for 114 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 28 carries for 116 yards (23.2 per game).
    • Dontay Demus Jr.'s team-high 507 receiving yards (101.4 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Rakim Jarrett has hauled in 21 passes for 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Jeshaun Jones' 17 receptions this season have resulted in 218 yards (43.6 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Maryland at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
