How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oregon

No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 12 Oregon in a showdown of Big Ten and Pac-12 powerhouses.

In a marquee non-conference matchup, No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 12 Oregon on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked non-SEC team in the country, while Oregon is the top-ranked team in the Pac-12.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX-KMPH

Both teams won their first games. Ohio State used a second-half push to get past Minnesota 45-31, while Oregon scored a touchdown with three minutes to go to come away with the 31-24 win against Fresno State.

Oregon star defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux left that game early with an injury and his status remains uncertain for Saturday. Thibodeaux could be in the conversation for the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave made his own case as a draft prospect last week. He reeled in four catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buckeyes have won all nine previous meetings between the two schools, a series that began with the 1958 Rose Bowl. Oregon will look to stop that streak Saturday.

