Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) rushes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will clash with a fellow Big Ten squad when they go to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: SHI Stadium

SHI Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Ohio State and Rutgers Stats

The Buckeyes average 43.3 points per game, 29.8 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (13.5).

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

The Scarlet Knights have put an average of 34.0 points per game on the board this season, 10.7 more than the 23.3 the Buckeyes have surrendered.

This season the Scarlet Knights have one turnover, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (6).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 963 passing yards (240.8 ypg) on 63-of-101 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 439 yards (109.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Miyan Williams has racked up 32 carries for 249 yards (62.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Garrett Wilson's 391 receiving yards (97.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put up a 283-yard season so far (70.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Chris Olave's 18 catches have netted him 255 yards (63.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 755 passing yards (188.8 ypg) on 77-of-112 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 106 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 268 yards (67.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 24 receptions and two touchdowns.

Aron Cruickshank has totaled 104 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.

Brandon Sanders' five receptions are good enough for 87 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ohio State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Oregon L 35-28 Home 9/18/2021 Tulsa W 41-20 Home 9/25/2021 Akron W 59-7 Home 10/2/2021 Rutgers - Away 10/9/2021 Maryland - Home 10/23/2021 Indiana - Away 10/30/2021 Penn State - Home

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Syracuse W 17-7 Away 9/18/2021 Delaware W 45-13 Home 9/25/2021 Michigan L 20-13 Away 10/2/2021 Ohio State - Home 10/9/2021 Michigan State - Home 10/16/2021 Northwestern - Away 10/30/2021 Illinois - Away

Regional restrictions apply.