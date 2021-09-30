Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will clash with a fellow Big Ten squad when they go to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
Ohio State and Rutgers Stats
- The Buckeyes average 43.3 points per game, 29.8 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (13.5).
- The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .
- The Scarlet Knights have put an average of 34.0 points per game on the board this season, 10.7 more than the 23.3 the Buckeyes have surrendered.
- This season the Scarlet Knights have one turnover, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (6).
Ohio State Players to Watch
- C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 963 passing yards (240.8 ypg) on 63-of-101 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 439 yards (109.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 87 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Miyan Williams has racked up 32 carries for 249 yards (62.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Garrett Wilson's 391 receiving yards (97.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put up a 283-yard season so far (70.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
- Chris Olave's 18 catches have netted him 255 yards (63.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 755 passing yards (188.8 ypg) on 77-of-112 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 106 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- Isaih Pacheco has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 268 yards (67.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 24 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Aron Cruickshank has totaled 104 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Brandon Sanders' five receptions are good enough for 87 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Ohio State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Oregon
L 35-28
Home
9/18/2021
Tulsa
W 41-20
Home
9/25/2021
Akron
W 59-7
Home
10/2/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
10/9/2021
Maryland
-
Home
10/23/2021
Indiana
-
Away
10/30/2021
Penn State
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Syracuse
W 17-7
Away
9/18/2021
Delaware
W 45-13
Home
9/25/2021
Michigan
L 20-13
Away
10/2/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
10/9/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
10/30/2021
Illinois
-
Away
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Ohio State at Rutgers
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
